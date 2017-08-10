2 Chainz Breaks Leg, Still Kicks Off Tour In Pink Wheelchair

2 Chainz broke his leg and had surgery, but he still kicked off his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour in Arizona.

The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram to reveal he broke his leg almost 2 weeks ago, but kept quiet about it.

In the post he says, “So after all the morphine and pains meds wore off I called management and said somebody find me a ” pink wheelchair ” I can’t let my fans down besides I’m passionate about this shit !!”

Peep the full post below.