2 Chainz Sued For Not Paying For His Rolls-Royce?

2 Chainz is being sued for not paying for his Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead.

According to Highline Holdings Group, Chainz hired them to get him the luxury vehicle, but when it came time for the rapper to pay up the rapper went ghost.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, claim Highline negotiated a $262,212 price tag, that the rapper agreed to pay a good bit of that. After paying up most of the payment, Chainz still owed $18,317, but he refused to pay it.

Highland is suing for the remaining balance plus interest.