50 Cent

50 Cent Fights With PETA On Twitter

Posted By on September 21, 2010

     After posting pictures of his dog on twiter, G-Unit leader 50 Cent referrenced his dog as a "bitch" and  even posted pictures of himself holding a knife toward the dog (its called a joke PETA). Following the posts, PETA responded and the two went back and forth all night.

"This is my dog Oprah Winfrey. I broke her leg cause the peta people threw paint on my coat. F*ck that![picture below]," Fif tweeted Monday (September 20) night.
"The b*tch gonna be alright. I took her to the doctor.[picture below]"
"Oprah is a miniature schnauzer. She was born in a litter of 8puppies. Just my luck I picked the only a**hole"
"Now this is how you shut a b*tch up [picture below]"
"yeah I thought u'd change your mind b*tch![picture below]"
"Now this is to the Peta people: Stay off my motherf*cking twitter page I don't give a f*ck! Lol"

     PETA responded "sorry @50cent but that pic is not funny considering how many calls we get from people alerting us to dogs who really have been stabbed."




  • Chris

    Holding a knife to the dog isn’t a fucking joke. Don’t get me wrong, I think PETA is fucking stupid, but attempting to defend that kind of behavior is the most disgusting thing you can do.
    I hate the world we are in right now, people think it’s okay to pose with a knife directed at a dog, people are worshipping Michael Vick because he’s a fucking football player. Any person stupid enough to threaten or harm a dog deserves nothing more than being murdered in the street.

