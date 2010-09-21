50 Cent Fights With PETA On Twitter

After posting pictures of his dog on twiter, G-Unit leader 50 Cent referrenced his dog as a "bitch" and even posted pictures of himself holding a knife toward the dog (its called a joke PETA). Following the posts, PETA responded and the two went back and forth all night.

"This is my dog Oprah Winfrey. I broke her leg cause the peta people threw paint on my coat. F*ck that![picture below]," Fif tweeted Monday (September 20) night.

"The b*tch gonna be alright. I took her to the doctor.[picture below]"

"Oprah is a miniature schnauzer. She was born in a litter of 8puppies. Just my luck I picked the only a**hole"

"Now this is how you shut a b*tch up [picture below]"

"yeah I thought u'd change your mind b*tch![picture below]"

"Now this is to the Peta people: Stay off my motherf*cking twitter page I don't give a f*ck! Lol"

PETA responded "sorry @50cent but that pic is not funny considering how many calls we get from people alerting us to dogs who really have been stabbed."







