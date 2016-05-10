Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
7107
10
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
5890
7
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

project-pat
Project Pat Street God 4
6485
5
boosie
Boosie Badazz Happy Thanksgiving & Merry Christmas
2568
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Action Bronson

Action Bronson Drops $20K On Smoking Device (Photos)

Posted By on May 10, 2016

stream-action-bronson-mr-wonderful

Action Bronson is an avid smoker and he just added a $20K bong to his water pipe collection!?! Bronson decided to drop A LOT of money on the “respiratory recycler” bong that was made by blowing artist AKM. The piece took 2 weeks to finish and the artist personally delivered it to the rapper. The Japanese SLOP glass piece was only an addition to Bronson’s estimated $50K bong collection…

Check out the photo’s of some of Bronson’s collection that TMZ has obtained below:

The new addition –

0509-action-bronson-skull-bong-3

 

The rest of the collection –

0509-action-bronson-bongs-3

Latest Action Bronson

stream-action-bronson-mr-wonderful
Action Bronson Shares Interesting Michael Jordan Story
9609 525 726
0
stream-action-bronson-mr-wonderful
Action Bronson Had Emergency Surgery After Eating Whale Blubber?
14942 525 1129
0
action-bronson
Action Bronson Action Bronson – Muslim Wedding (Statik Selektah Remix)
1496
1
action-bronson
Action Bronson Action Bronson Feat. Big Body Bes – Durag vs. Headband
1178
0
  • ROYBOY

    This Guy Is Fucking Awesome, And A Smart a$$ Dude. I wouldnt of tossed 20k on that but its dope looking and i bet smokes like a champ. Hit Me Up Action!!
    ROYBOY From MASS

Recent Stories

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
7107
10
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
5890
7
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
4262
9
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
2462
3
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?
7742
4
More News

Trending Songs

1482813308_c4f1b660e5330ca3aeeb72e194dcb61a
Juelz Santana Santana Bandana
2316
0
maco-children-450x450
OG Maco ft. Doja Cat Monster
1032
2
1198d7300dfa1fc9fab5f2e789b51fdc
ft. Jeremih Bad Influence
1522
0
d25ac41eb0af29910444228fa86aea54
Quavo ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Shad Da God 200,000
2051
0
screen-shot-2016-12-24-at-2-34-52-pm
Russ Aint Nobody Takin My Baby
2276
0
amg-450x450
Too $hort ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih & French Montana Ain’t My Girlfriend
3044
5
idecided-450x450
Big Sean Moves
6128
6
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

21-Savage-Metro-Boomin-ft-Future-X-Video
21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft Future “X” Video
3600
2
Check-Out-This-Yeezy-Boost-Inspired-Cadillac-Escalade
Check Out This Yeezy Boost Inspired Cadillac Escalade
1853
1
IAMSU-Boss-UP-Video
IAMSU! “Boss UP” Video
807
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
c0j-_2auoaamoxm-jpg-large
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
young-thug-1
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
meek-mill