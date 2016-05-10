Action Bronson Drops $20K On Smoking Device (Photos)

Action Bronson is an avid smoker and he just added a $20K bong to his water pipe collection!?! Bronson decided to drop A LOT of money on the “respiratory recycler” bong that was made by blowing artist AKM. The piece took 2 weeks to finish and the artist personally delivered it to the rapper. The Japanese SLOP glass piece was only an addition to Bronson’s estimated $50K bong collection…

Check out the photo’s of some of Bronson’s collection that TMZ has obtained below:

The new addition –

The rest of the collection –