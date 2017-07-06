TRENDING NEWS
Tyga Speaks On Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Drama (Video)
834
0
Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Is Already Certified Platinum
2991
1
More News
TRENDING MIXTAPES
Jay Z
4:44 (Album Stream)
3150
2
Gucci Mane
Drop Top Wop (Album Stream)
2343
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP
LIFESTYLE
News
Latest
Trending
Popular
Artists
Songs
Latest
Trending
Top10
Artists
Videos
Latest
Trending
Popular
Artists
Mixtapes
Latest
Trending
Popular
Artists
SEARCH
News
Latest
Trending
Popular
Artists
Songs
Latest
Trending
Top10
Artists
Videos
Latest
Trending
Popular
Artists
Mixtapes
Latest
Trending
Popular
Artists
SEND
song
Lil Wayne ft. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby
Loyalty
Posted By
Shawn
on July 6, 2017
Latest Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Takes More Shots At Birdman During Concert (Video)
7888
3
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
14400
11
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Ft. Jeezy – Fireworks
1138
0
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne – Magnolia (Freestyle)
503
0
ROYBOY
Keep Em Comin, Weezy!
Recent Stories
Tyga Speaks On Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Drama (Video)
834
0
Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Is Already Certified Platinum
2991
1
Jay-Z Didn’t Gift Kanye $20 Million; It Was Earned
3428
2
Amber Rose & 21 Savage Meet Each Others Family
2157
3
Jay Z Reveals His Mom Is A Lesbian On New Album
4963
2
More News
Trending Songs
21 Savage
Close My Eyes
318
0
Snoop Dogg
Transition
185
0
Statik Selektah ft. 2 Chainz & Wiz Khalifa
Man Of The Hour
318
0
Ralo ft. Gucci Mane, Fetty Wap & Sean Garrett
Dangerous Love
251
0
A$AP Twelvyy
Strapped
159
0
DJ Shadow ft. Danny Brown
Horror Show
146
0
French Montana ft. Pharrell
Bring Dem Things
304
0
More Songs
Must Watch Videos
Run The Jewels “Don’t Get Captured” Video
199
0
Blac Youngsta – Birthday (Young Dolph Diss)
291
0
Jay-Z “The Story of O.J.” Video
556
0
More Videos
Featured Stories
Tyga Speaks On Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Drama (Video)
Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ Album Is Already Certified Platinum
Jay-Z Didn’t Gift Kanye $20 Million; It Was Earned
News
Songs
Videos
Mixtapes
Message Board
Wallpapers
STRAIGHT HIP HOP
SINCE 1999
Most Loved Headlines
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
14400
11
Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
13976
4
Trending Songs
Drake
Signs
11845
10
Steve Aoki ft. Migos & Lil Yachty
Night Call
11131
15
Subscribe & Follow
Sign Up & get exclusive news, songs & videos
RAP BASEMENT
© Rap Basement 2016. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search
Writers Wanted!