Demandril Jackson, Uncle Of Bankroll PJ, Killed In Atlanta

CBS’ Atlanta affiliate reported that on Tuesday (Nov 1) there was a drive by shooting in Southwest Atlanta, injuring three people. Of the victims, Demandril Jackson, was shot and killed.

Also known as Man Man or Lil Money, Jackson was the manager and uncle of Bankroll PJ, six-year-old nephew of Bankroll Fresh, who was killed back in March.

According to CBS, The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. EST on the 600 block of Smith Street, also known as Bankroll Ave. , and stemmed from an argument between the gunman and the victims, with the gunman later returning to the scene and opening fire from inside a red pickup truck.

Jose Guapo, among many others, expressed their grief on social media. Our thought and prayers go our to the family and friends of Demandril. Stay Strong PJ!

Rest Easy Bro This Shxt Brazy 💯🙏🏽🙏🏽 #RIPManMan A photo posted by 💯KingRedd🖕🏼 (@_kingredd_) on Nov 1, 2016 at 11:11pm PDT