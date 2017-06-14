Beyonce Rumored To Be In Labor

Beyonce is rumored to be in labor and is about to deliver twins.
My homegirl works at UCLA Hospital and she spilled some tea about my girl Queen Bey!
She told me that Beyoncé and her team showed up to the hospital and that they’re in the process of shutting down the whole 5th floor. She also said that they’re moving patients to another building.
The anonymous tipster also stated that celebrity hair stylist Chuck Amos posted an Instagram picture with Bey and the caption, “Hang in there, mama!“
Nothing has been confirmed so far.