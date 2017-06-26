Beyonce & Jay Z Still In Hospital After Delivering Twins?

Beyonce delivered her twins 2 weeks ago, but her and Jay Z are still in the hospital dealing with premature birth issues.
According to TMZ, Bey and Jay were still in the hospital as of 4 days ago. The baby boy and girl are reportedly “under the lights,” which normally means the babies have jaundice.
The reports claim the medical issues won’t cause any long-term problems, but the doctors want to make sure the babies are in stable condition.
[UPDATE]
The twins were at UCLA Medical Center for a week and a half, and we’re told toward the end of last week, they were released. TMZ broke the story … the twins were born prematurely and placed under lights … presumably to cure jaundice.
The boy and girl now join Blue Ivy and their parents at a spectacular $400,000-a-month Malibu rental … as the Daily Mail first reported. It sits on 6.3 acres with jetliner views of the Pacific.