Beyonce & Jay Z Still In Hospital After Delivering Twins?

Beyonce delivered her twins 2 weeks ago, but her and Jay Z are still in the hospital dealing with premature birth issues.

According to TMZ, Bey and Jay were still in the hospital as of 4 days ago. The baby boy and girl are reportedly “under the lights,” which normally means the babies have jaundice.

The reports claim the medical issues won’t cause any long-term problems, but the doctors want to make sure the babies are in stable condition.

