The 59th Grammy Nominations Released; Beyonce Leads The Pack With 9

The 59th Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 12th. The nominations were released earlier today, and Beyonce leads the charge with 9 nominations.

Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West also received 8 nominations each. It’s also dope to see Chance the Rapper and Schoolboy Q receive multiple noms.

The full list of nominees can be seen below:

Best New Artist Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson.Paak

Album of the Year Adele, 25

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Drake, Views

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Record of the Year Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Rihanna f. Drake, “Work”

21 Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Song of the Year Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Formation”

Mike Posner, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Best Urban Contemporary Album Beyoncé, Lemonade

Gallant, Ology

KING, We Are King

Anderson .Paak, Malibu

Rihanna, ANTI

Best Rap Performance Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake f. The Throne, “Pop Style”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma f. French Montana & Infared, “All The Way Up”

ScHoolboy Q f. Kanye West, “That Part”

Best Rap/Sung Performance Beyoncé f. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Kanye West f. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”

Kanye West f. Rihanna, “Famous”

Best Rap Song Kanye West f. Rihanna, “Famous”

Drake, “Hotline Bling”

Kanye West f. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”

Fat Joe & Remy Ma f. French Montana & Infared, “All The Way Up”

Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Best Rap Album Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book

De La Soul, And The Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled, Major Key

Drake, Views

ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Kanye West, The Life Of Pablo

Best Country Album Brandy Clark, Big Day In A Small Town

Loretta Lynn, Full Circle

Maren Morris, Hero

Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Best Rock Album Blink-182, “California”

Cage The Elephant, “Tell Me I’m Pretty”

Gojira, “Magma”

Panic! At The Disco, Death Of A Bachelor

Weezer, Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album Bon Iver, 22, A Million

David Bowie, Blackstar

PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Best R&B Performance BJ The Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”

Ro James, “Permission”

Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”

Best R&B Song PARTYNEXTDOOR f. Drake, “Come And See Me”

Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”

Rihanna, “Kiss It Better”

Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”

Tory Lanez, “Luv”

Best R&B Album BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind

Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live

Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits

Mint Condition, Healing Season

Mya, Smoove Jones

Best Dance Recording Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up”

The Chainsmokers f. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Flume f. Kai, “Never Be Like You”

Riton f. Kah-Lo, “Rinse & Repeat”

Sofi Tukker, “Drinkee”

Best Dance/Electronic Album Flume, Skin

Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine

Tycho, Epoch

Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future

Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

Best Music Video Beyoncé, “Formation”

Leon Bridges, “River”

Coldplay, “Up & Up”

Jamie XX, “Gosh”

OK Go, “Upside Down & Inside Out”

Production, Non-Classical Field Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed

Best Pop Vocal Album Adele, 25

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato, Confident

Sia, This Is Acting

Best Pop Solo Album Adele, “Hello”

Beyoncé, “Hold Up”

Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”

Kelly Clarkson, “Piece By Piece (Idol Version)”

Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”