HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Beyonce

The 59th Grammy Nominations Released; Beyonce Leads The Pack With 9

Posted By on December 6, 2016

grammy-awards-beyonce

The 59th Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 12th. The nominations were released earlier today, and Beyonce leads the charge with 9 nominations.

Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West also received 8 nominations each. It’s also dope to see Chance the Rapper and Schoolboy Q receive multiple noms.

 

The full list of nominees can be seen below:

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson.Paak

Album of the Year

Adele, 25
Beyoncé, Lemonade
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Drake, Views
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth

Record of the Year

Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”
Rihanna f. Drake, “Work”
21 Pilots, “Stressed Out”

Song of the Year

Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Formation”
Mike Posner, “I Took A Pill In Ibiza”
Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Beyoncé, Lemonade
Gallant, Ology
KING, We Are King
Anderson .Paak, Malibu
Rihanna, ANTI

Best Rap Performance

Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”
Desiigner, “Panda”
Drake f. The Throne, “Pop Style”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma f. French Montana & Infared, “All The Way Up”
ScHoolboy Q f. Kanye West, “That Part”

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Beyoncé f. Kendrick Lamar, “Freedom”
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
Kanye West f. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”
Kanye West f. Rihanna, “Famous”

Best Rap Song

Kanye West f. Rihanna, “Famous”
Drake, “Hotline Bling”
Kanye West f. Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, “Ultralight Beam”
Fat Joe & Remy Ma f. French Montana & Infared, “All The Way Up”
Chance The Rapper f. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz, “No Problem”

Best Rap Album

Chance The Rapper, Coloring Book
De La Soul, And The Anonymous Nobody
DJ Khaled, Major Key
Drake, Views
ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
Kanye West, The Life Of Pablo

Best Country Album

Brandy Clark, Big Day In A Small Town
Loretta Lynn, Full Circle
Maren Morris, Hero
Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide To Earth
Keith Urban, Ripcord

Best Rock Album

Blink-182, “California”
Cage The Elephant, “Tell Me I’m Pretty”
Gojira, “Magma”
Panic! At The Disco, Death Of A Bachelor
Weezer, Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver, 22, A Million
David Bowie, Blackstar
PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project
Iggy Pop, Post Pop Depression
Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Best R&B Performance

BJ The Chicago Kid, “Turnin’ Me Up”
Ro James, “Permission”
Musiq Soulchild, “I Do”
Rihanna, “Needed Me”
Solange, “Cranes In The Sky”

Best R&B Song

PARTYNEXTDOOR f. Drake, “Come And See Me”
Bryson Tiller, “Exchange”
Rihanna, “Kiss It Better”
Maxwell, “Lake By The Ocean”
Tory Lanez, “Luv”

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid, In My Mind
Lalah Hathaway, Lalah Hathaway Live
Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits
Mint Condition, Healing Season
Mya, Smoove Jones

Best Dance Recording

Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up”
The Chainsmokers f. Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
Flume f. Kai, “Never Be Like You”
Riton f. Kah-Lo, “Rinse & Repeat”
Sofi Tukker, “Drinkee”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Flume, Skin
Jean-Michel Jarre, Electronica 1: The Time Machine
Tycho, Epoch
Underworld, Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future
Louie Vega, Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII

Best Music Video

Beyoncé, “Formation”
Leon Bridges, “River”
Coldplay, “Up & Up”
Jamie XX, “Gosh”
OK Go, “Upside Down & Inside Out”

Production, Non-Classical Field

Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed

Best Pop Vocal Album

Adele, 25
Justin Bieber, Purpose
Ariana Grande, Dangerous Woman
Demi Lovato, Confident
Sia, This Is Acting

Best Pop Solo Album

Adele, “Hello”
Beyoncé, “Hold Up”
Justin Bieber, “Love Yourself”
Kelly Clarkson, “Piece By Piece (Idol Version)”
Ariana Grande, “Dangerous Woman”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, “Closer”
Lukas Graham, “7 Years”
Rihanna f. Drake, “Work”
Sia f. Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

 

