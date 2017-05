Rap-A-Lot Records head James Prince is threatening Birdman for not paying the millions he owes his son for finding Drake.

J. Prince was spotted at the Hollywood Roosevelt in L.A. Wednesday when he spoke to TMZ and gave them an update on the whole situation.

James’ son, Jas Prince, found Drake and brought him to Birdman and Cash Money, but he was never compensated properly for his work.

In the video Prince has a very serious message for Birdman.