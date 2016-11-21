Rap Basement

Birdman

Birdman Halts Contract Negotiations With Lil Wayne Amidst Jay Z Rumors

Posted By on November 21, 2016

birdman

The feud between Birdman and Lil Wayne was close to reaching a 50 million dollar settlement, until a recent Wayne performance was the last straw for Birdman.

During a recent performance of ‘Im Me’, Lil Wayne switched a few lyrics to allude towards a partnership with Jay Z and Roc Nation.

Once Birdman caught wind of the performance, he took it as a major sign of disrespect. According to TMZthe performance caused the Cash Money General to stop all talks and negotiations.

No official comments have been published on the matter from either side.

