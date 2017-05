According to The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website, Black Youngsta has been arrested for his connection to a shooting that took place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Many news outlets are reporting that Blac Youngsta, along with two others, turned themselves in for their involvement in a shooting targeting Young Dolph. There were over 100 shots fired at Dolph’s SUV back in February.

Take a look at Blac’s booking report below: