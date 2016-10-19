Bobby Shmurda Receives Seven Year Prison Sentence

In a Manhattan courthouse this morning (10/19), Bobby Shmurda received a seven-year sentence in prison. The rapper was originally facing a 25 to life sentence back in December 2015.

Upon accepting the plea deal and accepting his seven year sentence, Bobby made it clear in court that this was not his choosing, exclaiming, “I was forced to take this plea. I do not want to take this plea.”

Bobby has already served two years of his sentence, and could possibly be released as soon as three and a half years.