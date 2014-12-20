Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda’s Official Charges Revealed

Posted By on December 20, 2014

Bobby-Shmurda-Finally-Speaks-From-Jail.jpg

Bobby Shmurda and his GS9 crew have been in the news all week after they were arrested outside of Quad Studios in New York. Shmurda is facing 5 charges, on 8 counts, that include conspiracy to commit 2nd degree murder, weapons and narcotics charges. Shmurda is being held on a $2 million bail and his label Epic Records claims they will help him make bail.

The complete list of the alleged charges against Bobby Shmurda are listed below.

– He was present when shots were fired in the vicinity of the Brooklyn Supreme Court Building in January 2013.
– In a telephone conversation, he told another gang member that he shot a member of a rival gang in May 2013.
– He was involved in the sale of narcotics, including the sale of crack-cocaine.
– In a phone conversation, another gang member alleged that Shmurda was carrying two guns, saying, “Your boy Bobby out here with 2 CDs [code for guns] on him like he in the wild wild west or something.” This was April 2014.
– In a phone conversation, Shmurda accuses another gang member of hurting the narcotics business by being too aggressive with members of a rival gang. “He movin’ aggressive and you can’t do that when you tryin’ to make money,” he said in May 2014.
– He shot into a crowd of people, shattering a barber shop window, in June 2014. A string of calls between other GS9 guys suggests that he had been pretending to shoot one of their own.
– Shmurda was arrested with another gang member for possession of two guns and narcotics paraphernalia in June 2014.
– A telephone conversation between two GS9 gang members suggests that Shmurda’s family in New York were a source for firearms. (Fader)

  • Justino

    well bobby shmurda is done

  • Dayum

    Have fun dancing in the pen brah

  • Timothy

    He is going to beat this case comeout and blowup I think.

    • nawhstoop

      said no one ever

  • Big T

    How the hell is going to beat this case when they have evidence of this dude on the phone making calls he’s putting his business in his lyrics. You youngs have not learned anything stop telling your f$&& business in the opening

    • LB

      Well jay z did put his shit in the music to…difference is the PO PO was not watching him for 2 years…

      • I NEED TO KNOW

        but it wasn’t anything specific and the po po wasn’t but the STREETS WERE

    • imthtnigga

      grand jury said they cant go by the lyrics as evidence because anyone can say they did something in a song or story but didnt mean they really did it

  • LB

    IF HE HAD ALL THESE GUNS ON HIM ON CERTAIN DATES…WHY NOT BAG HIM THEN..SMH…THEY WILL LET U THINK U BIGGER THEN LIFE…

  • Chucky K

    He’s f****d himself up with the shootings. I hope that Bobby is innocent.

  • lololool

    He should not even get 25 years

  • lololool

    He over that the end of him

  • Jaceeeee

    Everybody saying he fucked hisself, making jokes and all that other shit but go listen to a nigga that say the same thing but be lying about it. Reasons the game fucked up, yall hate the real for the same reasons you love the fake.

    • blackalaureate

      doesn’t matter what we think. we’re not going to the pen. HE is.

      he screwed himself over. should have been smarter about his rhymes.

      • Gillie

        Cant get charged for lyrics .. if thats the case the whole rap game is trapping and killed someone

        • blackalaureate

          you forget that the dude is black. this is at least the third case i’ve heard of regarding rap lyrics getting some rapper busted.

          he shouldn’t get charged for the lyrics, but precedent has already been set.

          • Daniel Hechter

            Hes not getting charged for his lyrics you cant be charged for lyrics all they said is the hot nigga video helped them identify some of the members of the gang, hes being charged hence the evidence listed above because they were wire tapped and they are stringing them all together by saying that since they are all in the same gang together they all were aware of certain members actions (as well as some of his own actions as listed again above) therefore it’s a conspiracy and that he was their leader that’s why his charges are severe, which is trumped up to me and obv that’s only because hes the famous rapper out of them so they are trying to fry him. It seems unfair to me, i mean they have evidence for certain charges against him but seems no where close to what they’re trying to make it out to be besides things they do have against a few members but when it comes to him its obv a big show. Look at the exact evidence they have and then compare it to actual crimes committed, it oddly doesn’t add all up. He cant be charged for saying he shot someone if there’s no crime they have evidence for tied to it, then it’s just speech just like his lyrics, but they’re using that all for the sake of saying that;s what proves he’s apart of the gang and since hes apart of the gang and the “leader” he’s accountable for all of their actions. Not fair at all to me considering he made a way out the hood and since becoming famous wasn’t involved in any criminal activities. This should clear some thing as up to you ppl especially that cunt down there Kim who thinks he should be fried. Not saying he shouldn’t be held accountable for the evidence they do have but not the way they are blowing it out of proportion! 2 million dollar bail?! Ppl who have murdered ppl don’t have bail for that much, it’s all just a show bc the 67th pct has it out for them and wants to fry him since he became famous, wake up!

        • MARCIA COLEMAN

          YES YOU CAN THEY CONVICTED RONALD HERRON RA dIGGS OF HIS LYRICS GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT. iTS CALLED HEAR SAY.

  • Alonzo

    He’s living his life. We heard it all before, look back on gangsta rap era rappers. This is their life, this is how they grow up. Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy Rebel, GS9. Gang Culture. They took them down? For a new affiliation to step in. Whose buying the drugs? Is going to keep buying the drugs. NYPD is just as questionable as they are. There the only ones real about it. I like to here the tapes of officers being racist, and or what they really think of people there serve to protect.

  • Dude

    Ah

  • freedom

    Shit igs u can do hot nigga behind bars

  • Kim Nicoletti

    Forget the music! He is a gangbanger caught with 2 guns crack conspiracy to murder several shootings…all in real life! Not just rappin about it he doing it! So yes he needs to stay there along with his gang! Are you people serious??

  • truth

    I just dont understand why people are feeling sorry for a no good thug. Thats whats wrong with our race. Keep punks like these off the streets and out of music. Theres a reason why we have so much gang violence and black on black crime. It starts with the music industry and the negative influence labels most of the time MAKES the artist rap/sing about. Yea rap about guns, hoes and drugs, and being a “Real Nigga”….smdh listen to rock and roll and other music rap is the only one that is consistently negative influencing our youth……. I dont even know whos fault that is….. the artist for selling their soul for money? Or the music industry knowingly destroying our race?

  • EdUKateUrMind

    Lol this fool up here talking about we hate him for being real…. this is the state of our youth majority big dummies. This style of hip hop is dying from mainstream. Nobody cares about how many lives you ruin from narcotics sales, how many people you’ve shot or murdered, or how you think your little dances are new and hot (the two step)… But what does matter is the consequences and situations that arise when you live or endorse negativity…ijs

  • Lavarius Bethel

    Can’t put your hold life on music gotta no you’re business

  • Ruthless Agression

    And yet, everyone was doubting his and the GS9 crew’s movements. LOL. 3Bobby, 3GS9

    • kek

      Yeah he sure showed us, what with his getting arrested and fucking up his life. Epic burn.

  • peternellex

    what the fuck is wrong with that homie damnnn

  • Memphis

    He need to leave the streets alone…and can still be street clean your music up… He want last in the rap game.

  • aboutaweekagobobbyshmurdasuckd

    Hopefully he commits suicide. his asshole is probably wider then the hoover dam right now

    • greezy

      You’re an idiot. I hope You commit suicide. Merry Christmas 🙂

      • aboutaweekagobobbyshmurdasuckd

        Is your mommy dead from crack or something black nig?

      • aboutaweekagobobbyshmurdasuckd

        I’ll cut ya little sister to bits right after i feast on her delicious chocolate CLIT

  • Juan

    Free my nigga bobby

  • Maine Tech The Great

    Free my Guy! PS never talk on the phone worst on a jail phone

  • BoobySmhurdr

    At least his street cred is confirmed, I appreciate that. +respect

  • well dam

