Bobby Shmurda’s Official Charges Revealed

Bobby Shmurda and his GS9 crew have been in the news all week after they were arrested outside of Quad Studios in New York. Shmurda is facing 5 charges, on 8 counts, that include conspiracy to commit 2nd degree murder, weapons and narcotics charges. Shmurda is being held on a $2 million bail and his label Epic Records claims they will help him make bail.
The complete list of the alleged charges against Bobby Shmurda are listed below.
– He was present when shots were fired in the vicinity of the Brooklyn Supreme Court Building in January 2013.
– In a telephone conversation, he told another gang member that he shot a member of a rival gang in May 2013.
– He was involved in the sale of narcotics, including the sale of crack-cocaine.
– In a phone conversation, another gang member alleged that Shmurda was carrying two guns, saying, “Your boy Bobby out here with 2 CDs [code for guns] on him like he in the wild wild west or something.” This was April 2014.
– In a phone conversation, Shmurda accuses another gang member of hurting the narcotics business by being too aggressive with members of a rival gang. “He movin’ aggressive and you can’t do that when you tryin’ to make money,” he said in May 2014.
– He shot into a crowd of people, shattering a barber shop window, in June 2014. A string of calls between other GS9 guys suggests that he had been pretending to shoot one of their own.
– Shmurda was arrested with another gang member for possession of two guns and narcotics paraphernalia in June 2014.
– A telephone conversation between two GS9 gang members suggests that Shmurda’s family in New York were a source for firearms. (Fader)