Bobby Shmurda’s Official Charges Revealed

Bobby Shmurda and his GS9 crew have been in the news all week after they were arrested outside of Quad Studios in New York. Shmurda is facing 5 charges, on 8 counts, that include conspiracy to commit 2nd degree murder, weapons and narcotics charges. Shmurda is being held on a $2 million bail and his label Epic Records claims they will help him make bail.

The complete list of the alleged charges against Bobby Shmurda are listed below.