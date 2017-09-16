Get To Know Caleb Brown, The Next Big Lyricist Out Of Louisiana

When you first hear Caleb Brown, you can’t help but think one thing – Pure Energy. The young MC hails from Louisiana and has been making waves on the web an on stage for a while now. Rap Basement caught up with Brown before his Atlanta show, and talked about his new deal with Rostrum, The goal of his music, and more.

How’d The Rostrum Deal Come About?

“It definitely took some time. I originally met with them in August of last year (2016) through the internet, man. My A&R Nicole reached out and was instantly intrigued by the project I had out, like ‘Who is this cat?’ and she figured out I was only seventeen. We started emailing back and forth, and two weeks later they flew me out, we had a conversation, and kept in touch. After about a month of back and forth, we went straight to negotiation in like November/December. We got everything confirmed in late March/early April, and he we are.”

‘W$GT$’ Is One Of Our Favorite Tracks. Where’d The Concept Come From?

“I had just got off work, I was working at Rasin’ Canes at the time. And I was just heated, like ‘Man I hate this job!’ an dit was mad depressing. So I went home, wrote it, I was frustrated and was just thinking ‘Man this finna be hot’. I hit the homeys and was like ‘Yo, let’s all chip in and go to the studio….I’mma record a song, you record a song or whatever’. I put my last money up to buy the exclusive for the beat and while we’re in there, everybody’s like Yo this song’s something serious. But you can’t always trust the homey’s, so I sat on it for three days and then sent it to my dude John at Pigeons and Planes and he was like ‘Yo let’s put this out’.”

Dream Collab As Of Right Now?

“Hmmm, as of right now? Off top – I wanna link with Pharrell. I know it takes time, but gotta get in there with Pharrell. Kendrick, off top. And Nipsey Hussle.”

So How’s The Tour Going? First Tour? What’s some of the negatives about being on the road?

“Yeah, first tour. Fresh out of High School. It’s been crazy, it’s been nuts but fun. As far as negatives, I’d say just the waiting around. All day you waiting around for soundcheck maybe at 5, don’t go on till like 10, so I’m like ‘What the hell do I do? haha’ So that’s the killer part…”

Peep Caleb Brown‘s ‘All Dawgs Go To Heaven 2‘ below: