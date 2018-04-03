Rap Basement

Cardi B

Cardi B To Be First Ever Co-Host On “The Tonight Show”

Posted By on April 3, 2018

Cardi B is set to be the first ever co-host on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”

After releasing her new single “Be Careful” and the video for “Bartier Cardi,” it is now being announced that the rapper will be the first co-host on “The Tonight Show.”

According to reports, the gig is set to happen April 9th.

“A few days after dropping her debut album, Cardi B will join Jimmy Fallon as the on “The Tonight Show” this Monday, April 9th, AP reports. This marks the first time the “Tonight Show” has ever  had a co-host on their show in the history of their broadcasting. Cardi will sit alongside Jimmy Fallon to ask the guests questions and also take to the stage that evening. They’ve yet to announce who the other guests will be that evening but it’s safe to say with Cardi B as a co-host, it’ll be one of the most memorable interviews they’ll have.”

 

