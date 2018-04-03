Cardi B To Be First Ever Co-Host On “The Tonight Show”

Cardi B is set to be the first ever co-host on Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.”
After releasing her new single “Be Careful” and the video for “Bartier Cardi,” it is now being announced that the rapper will be the first co-host on “The Tonight Show.”
According to reports, the gig is set to happen April 9th.
A few days after dropping her debut album, Cardi B will join Jimmy Fallon as co-host on "The Tonight Show" this Monday, April 9th. Cardi will sit alongside Jimmy Fallon to ask the guests questions and also take to the stage that evening.