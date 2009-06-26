Cashis Responds To Dropped Rumors

Recently rumors have circulated that Ca$his was or would be soon dropped by Shady Records but the Shady Capo has come forward to let everyone know it's simply not true. "Over here its shady for life i aint going nowhere i made a promise to

be here thru good and bad and thats what ima do.as far as my digital

releases im definitely doin that to provide a way to supply the fans

with more of my current material as well as establish producers and

artists that i work closely with.So that way they can release projects

under the Bogish Brand umbrella and begin to get compensated for their

hard work," Ca$his said. [watch here]

In related news, Cuervo from the Ca$his' Bogish Brand also spoke on the rumors. "what up yall this is Cuervo with Cashis. I wanna clear the rumor about him leaving Shady, Its not true Cashis is still with Shady Records and yes we are building our own brand called Bogish Brand Ent. but thats on the side and the Go Gettaz is a group that we have as artist Cashis is not part of the group at all and is in no way leaving Shady," he told us.

Watch Cashis Talk About The Rumors





Cashis Replies To Being Dropped Rumors

[gnvn]60017[/gnvn]