Taylor Bennett is a hell of an MC. He also happens to be Chance The Rapper‘s younger brother. On the eve of his 21st birthday, Bennet took to his Twitter to let his fans, and the world, that he identifies as bisexual.

In an industry that’s notorious for attacking anything that’s out of the norm, it’s dope to see an upcoming artist be who they are and refusing to be ashamed or keep it a secret. Salute!