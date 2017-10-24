Chance The Rapper Goes After Joe Budden During Concert

Chance The Rapper Went After Joe Budden During A Recent Concert.

Budden recently criticized Chance‘s new “First World Problems” single for being “too positive.” Chance later responded with a little shade towards Joe in a interview when asked about his comments.

Although Chance’s first response was very subtle, the Chicago MC decided to take a more direct shot at Buden during a performance at Lost Lake Festival in Phoenix.

HNHH is reporting the following:

The rapper was on stage, freestyling when he rapped, “I might fire Joe Budden.” Of course, you could expect that the crowd went wild after he dropped that bar. This comes shortly after Budden responded to Chance’s interview. On an episode of Everyday Struggle, Budden said that he’s willing to expose Chance The Rapper and offer receipts to the things he’s been “lying about.” He said that Chance’s comments weren’t necessarily towards his feelings about the song but rather, the conversation that he’s had pertaining to being an independent artist. “When you attack me and my credibility, you’re going to force me to take the mask off of you,” Budden said.

Watch the footage of Chance on stage below.