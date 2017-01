Chief Keef was arrested for robbery and assault after he allegedly jumped his former producer, Ramsay Tha Great, in his house last week.

According to police, Keef was wanted for questioning in a armed him invasion, and they received a warrant to search his house in Tarzana, CA Thursday night.

The producer posted video and photos on his Instagram last week saying Keef jumped him with 5 of his friends. He said he would file charges and it seems like he did.

Watch the producers account below.