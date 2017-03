Chief Keef is now legal to drive his expensive cars without fear of getting pulled over for unlicensed driving.

The rapper just got his California state drivers license. It only took him driving illegally for 6 years to decided to make it legit.

According to sources close to Keef, he was tired of riding dirty in his foreign whips. They claim he has tried several times throughout the years, but he was always on tour, and when he wasn’t the DMV lines were too long?