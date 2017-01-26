Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Chris Brown’s Lambo Totaled In Beverly Hills
2078
0
WorldStarHipHop Founder Dies In His Sleep; Cause Of Death Revealed
5995
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

T.I. Us Or Else: Letter To The System (Album Stream)
4937
5
The LOX Filthy America…It’s Beautiful (Album Stream)
3666
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Chris Brown

Chris Brown’s Lambo Totaled In Beverly Hills

Posted By on January 26, 2017

 

Chris Brown‘s very expensive Lamborghini Aventador was completely destroyed after it crashed in Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ, the exotic car, which retails for $400k-$500k, was wrecked in Bev Hills early Tuesday morning, but the police have no idea who was driving the car because it was abandoned when they arrived on scene.

The reports claim the car is still registered to Chris, but he has no idea who was driving it either.

Police say it’s a low priority investigation because it was a single car wreck and nothing else was damaged.

Check out some pictures of the crash below:

 

 

Latest Chris Brown

Chris Brown Enforces Strict Guest Policy At Home
8523 525 644
7
Chris Brown's Alleged Victim Claims Singer Pulled Gun Out Over Jewelry; Brown Arrested
6895 525 521
0
Chris Brown Chris Brown Feat. Young Lo & Young Blacc – 500 Wayz
4103
3
Chris Brown Chris Brown Feat. Trey Songz & Young Thug – Dat Night
7782
4

Recent Stories

Chris Brown’s Lambo Totaled In Beverly Hills
2078
0
WorldStarHipHop Founder Dies In His Sleep; Cause Of Death Revealed
5995
1
Soulja Boy Charged With Felony Gun Possession
3388
1
iLoveMakonnen Is Gay?
4487
7
Taylor Bennett, Chance The Rapper’s Brother, Comes Out As Bisexual
4129
2
More News

Trending Songs

Audio Push Letter2U
331
0
P Reign Prescription Freestyle
424
0
Major Lazer ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj Run Up
582
1
The Game Drake Flows
1191
0
Jacquees ft. Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign B.E.D (Pt. 2)
384
0
A$AP Ant ft. Uno The Activist, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Key! Finances (ATL Remix)
609
0
Cap 1 ft. Verse Simmonds 4Eva
424
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Cam’ron, Juelz Santana & Jim Jones Freestyle for Westwood (2003)
79
0
Migos Freestyle Live on Sway in the Morning
172
0
DJ Khaled Shows His Sneaker Closet (Pt. 2)
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Chris Brown’s Lambo Totaled In Beverly Hills
WorldStarHipHop Founder Dies In His Sleep; Cause Of Death Revealed
Soulja Boy Charged With Felony Gun Possession