Chris Brown’s Lambo Totaled In Beverly Hills

Chris Brown‘s very expensive Lamborghini Aventador was completely destroyed after it crashed in Beverly Hills.

According to TMZ, the exotic car, which retails for $400k-$500k, was wrecked in Bev Hills early Tuesday morning, but the police have no idea who was driving the car because it was abandoned when they arrived on scene.

The reports claim the car is still registered to Chris, but he has no idea who was driving it either.

Police say it’s a low priority investigation because it was a single car wreck and nothing else was damaged.

Check out some pictures of the crash below: