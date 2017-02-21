Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Threatened To Kill Karrueche Tran?

Posted By on February 21, 2017

 

Karrueche Tran has filed a restraining order on Chris Brown after he allegedly threaten to kill her and beat her up?

According to reports, Karrueche claims in a sworn statement to the judge, Brown “told a few people that he was going to kill me” earlier this month.

She says Brown also told friends that if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening her would “take her out” and “threatened to shoot me.

Karrueche also claims Brown, “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs” while he was on probation for the Rihanna beating several years ago.

She got the restraining order because she’s worried he’s now putting action behind his words.

