Chris Brown Pissed At Quavo For Hanging With Karrueche

Chris Brown is pissed about Quavo getting close with his ex, Karrueche Tran.

According to reports, Breezy had a business and personal relationship with Quavo, but feels betrayed after finding out he has been rumored to be dating Tran.

Sources say Brown is mad that he actually helped promote Migos‘ recent ‘Culture‘ album at the same time Quavo was secretly hooking up with Tran.

Brown also believes that Tran’s recent restraining order against him was orchestrated by both Quavo and her so that they could date.

Let’s see how this plays out.