Chris Brown Kicks Man In Head At Concert; Brown Speaks Out (Video)

Chris Brown has gotten himself in the middle of ANOTHER bad situation. According to reports, Brown kicked a man in the head with his shoe during an appearance in Cannes back in May. The video released clearly shows a fight erupting and Brown is seen kicking the alleged security guards head.

Brown took to social media to reveal the man he assaulted, Malek Mokrani, was a security guard who assaulted and tried to kick him out first, so his crew “handled the situation accordingly.”

Malek ended up in the hospital for neck and head pain and he is planning on filing a police reports.

Check out the footage below: