Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
7107
10
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
5890
7
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

project-pat
Project Pat Street God 4
6485
5
boosie
Boosie Badazz Happy Thanksgiving & Merry Christmas
2568
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Kicks Man In Head At Concert; Brown Speaks Out (Video)

Posted By on June 4, 2016

Chris-Brown-Puts-Drake-Rihanna-On-Blast-In-The-Breakfast-Club-Interview.jpg

Chris Brown has gotten himself in the middle of ANOTHER bad situation. According to reports, Brown kicked a man in the head with his shoe during an appearance in Cannes back in May. The video released clearly shows a fight erupting and Brown is seen kicking the alleged security guards head.

Brown took to social media to reveal the man he assaulted, Malek Mokrani, was a security guard who assaulted and tried to kick him out first, so his crew “handled the situation accordingly.”

Malek ended up in the hospital for neck and head pain and he is planning on filing a police reports.

Check out the footage below:

PSA 🐁

A video posted by 1 (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Latest Chris Brown

chris-brown-enforces-strict-guest-policy
Chris Brown Enforces Strict Guest Policy At Home
7610 525 575
6
chris-brown
Chris Brown's Alleged Victim Claims Singer Pulled Gun Out Over Jewelry; Brown Arrested
6406 525 484
0
chris-brown
Chris Brown Chris Brown Feat. Usher & Gucci Mane – Party
5678
3
chris-brown
Chris Brown Chris Brown Feat. Bryson Tiller – Keep You In Mind
5347
1
  • Corinne

    agh, my family abuses me.

Recent Stories

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
7107
10
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
5890
7
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
4262
9
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
2462
3
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?
7742
4
More News

Trending Songs

1482813308_c4f1b660e5330ca3aeeb72e194dcb61a
Juelz Santana Santana Bandana
2316
0
maco-children-450x450
OG Maco ft. Doja Cat Monster
1032
2
1198d7300dfa1fc9fab5f2e789b51fdc
ft. Jeremih Bad Influence
1522
0
d25ac41eb0af29910444228fa86aea54
Quavo ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Shad Da God 200,000
2051
0
screen-shot-2016-12-24-at-2-34-52-pm
Russ Aint Nobody Takin My Baby
2276
0
amg-450x450
Too $hort ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih & French Montana Ain’t My Girlfriend
3044
5
idecided-450x450
Big Sean Moves
6128
6
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

21-Savage-Metro-Boomin-ft-Future-X-Video
21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft Future “X” Video
3600
2
Check-Out-This-Yeezy-Boost-Inspired-Cadillac-Escalade
Check Out This Yeezy Boost Inspired Cadillac Escalade
1853
1
IAMSU-Boss-UP-Video
IAMSU! “Boss UP” Video
807
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
c0j-_2auoaamoxm-jpg-large
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
young-thug-1
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
meek-mill