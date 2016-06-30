Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Throws Lady & Her Phone Out Of VIP (Video)

Posted By on June 30, 2016

Chris Brown Security Arrested For Loaded Gun

Chris Brown doesn’t like people filming him while he is in the club, as one woman found out quickly when the singer grabbed her phone and threw it out of the VIP section, after he caught her filming him. Chris was in Napoli, Italy, where he was performing last weekend, when he saw the lady filming him. Brown apparently didn’t say a word to the girl, he just grabbed her phone and threw it behind him. Once the phone was gone, Brown had the lady kicked out of the VIP section.

Check to the footage of the incident below.

  • Amy Fuller

    TEAM BREEZY, Let this be your last negative Ad you click on. In the
    Future skip all the negative ads about Chris Brown. Why should we
    support these blogs, videos, and editors that are not in support of
    Chris Brown. Everytime we click on a negative blog about Chris brown
    these companies make money so Team Breezy don’t support these companies
    to tear Chris Brown down. TEAM BREEZY pass this on.

