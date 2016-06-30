Chris Brown Throws Lady & Her Phone Out Of VIP (Video)

Chris Brown doesn’t like people filming him while he is in the club, as one woman found out quickly when the singer grabbed her phone and threw it out of the VIP section, after he caught her filming him. Chris was in Napoli, Italy, where he was performing last weekend, when he saw the lady filming him. Brown apparently didn’t say a word to the girl, he just grabbed her phone and threw it behind him. Once the phone was gone, Brown had the lady kicked out of the VIP section.

Check to the footage of the incident below.