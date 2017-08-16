Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Chris Brown

Chris Brown Gives Graphic Details About Rihanna Beating (Video)

Posted By on August 16, 2017

Chris Brown gives graphic details about the night he beat Rihanna and says that night still haunts him in new documentary.

In a documentary called, “Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life,” Brown gave graphic details about the incident, and claims there were a lot of violent incidents during their relationship.

Brown went in to graphic detail about the 2009 attack, and says it all started when Rihanna went through his text messages and found something she didn’t like.

He explains how Rihanna was very upset and things just exalted from there.

“I remember she tried to kick me, but then I really hit her, with a closed fist, I punched her.”

“I busted her lip. When I saw it, I was in shock. I was like, ‘F*ck, why the hell did I hit her?'”

“From there she just spit in my face … spit blood in my face and it enraged me even more.”

Brown says Rihanna got out of the car and began to scream for help — saying, “He’s trying to kill me.”

 

Chris Brown : Welcome To My Life – Speaking on Rihanna Incident

In this long awaited documentary, Chris Brown discussed, in detail, what happened between him and Rihanna! Many have waited years to find out what happened inside the car. Surprisingly, this isn't even the best part of the documentary. You can purchase the full documentary on all platforms.http://chrisbrowndocumentary.com/

Posted by Chris Brown Fan on Monday, August 14, 2017

