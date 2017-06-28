CyHi The Prynce’s Album Finished; New Single With Schoolboy Q Drops Friday

CyHi The Prynce has finally finished and turned in his debut album.

The Atlanta MC took to his Instagram account to let the fans know his No Dope On Sundays album has officially been turned in, and we will be getting the first single featuring Schoolboy Q this Friday.

Album finally turned in! NEW single ft @groovyq coming this Friday 6/30 on @applemusic@spotify@tidalFeels good to finally put out my debut album after all these years of the devil doing an amazing job to try and deter me of this moment!! I’m finally back #MovinAround & I’m back taking bookings for shows & features & I got a bunch of raps for you n*664s who think you can outrap me!! Album coming sooner than you expect! #sony#maverick#tig#brooklynknights#goodmusic#ivystate#nodopeonsundays#NoDos@ivystate@oldmanebro@hollyhoodbaybay@djenvy@djgregstreet@djdrama@doncannon@laleakers@djscream@djholiday@djsmallzeyes@djmlk@realsway & all the DJs across the world that have been supporting me throughout my career!! Last but not least I wanna say thanks to all my family at GOOD music.

CyHi also gave us a sneak preview of the single titled ‘Movin Around‘ on his IG post.