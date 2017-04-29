Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
2501
0
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
6101
2
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Dave East Eastside Story
4513
2
Kendrick Lamar DAMN. (Album Stream)
3944
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

DMX

DMX Back In Rehab

Posted By on April 29, 2017

 

DMX has checked in to rehab after postponing upcoming concert dates.

According to reports, the rapper checked himself in to a treatment center in Southern California Thursday night. X went voluntarily, but his ex-wife and manager encouraged the move.

X recently cancelled 3 shows this week due to a “medical emergency.” Sources say the rapper flew to California to try and get help because he was feeling like he was “moving to a dark place” and wanted to make sure he didn’t stay on a bad path.

His manager says, “It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer.”

He also added,”We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.”

 

Latest DMX

Diddy Didn’t Sign DMX Because Of His Voice?
36012 525 2721
2
DMX Released From Hospital
59266 525 4478
2
DMX DMX Feat. Swizz Beatz – Bain Iz Back
10416
7
DMX DMX – Blood Red
11184
0

Recent Stories

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
2501
0
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
6101
2
ASAP Rocky’s L.A. Home Robbed; Over $1 Million Stolen
4632
0
Blac Youngsta Arrested In Connection With Young Dolph Shooting In Charlotte
5929
0
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Relationship To Next Level After Meeting His Family
3335
2
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Ink Nympho (Issues Remix)
291
0
24hrs Address
529
0
PnB Rock Unforgettable (Freestyle)
304
0
Lil Yachty ft. Key! Yea
331
0
Wiz Khalifa Stay Stoned (Redbone Weedmix)
556
0
Meek Mill Glow Up
503
0
Nasaan OK!
397
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

ASAP Ferg Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
66
0
Young M.A “Self M.Ade” Video
119
0
Snoop Dogg Performs “Trash Bags” Live On Kimmel
926
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Big Proof’s Son “Nasaan” Enters Rap Contest
Lil Wayne Threatens Martin Shkreli After More Songs Leaked From ‘Tha Carter V’
ASAP Rocky’s L.A. Home Robbed; Over $1 Million Stolen