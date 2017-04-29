DMX Back In Rehab

DMX has checked in to rehab after postponing upcoming concert dates.

According to reports, the rapper checked himself in to a treatment center in Southern California Thursday night. X went voluntarily, but his ex-wife and manager encouraged the move.

X recently cancelled 3 shows this week due to a “medical emergency.” Sources say the rapper flew to California to try and get help because he was feeling like he was “moving to a dark place” and wanted to make sure he didn’t stay on a bad path.

His manager says, “It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer.”

He also added,”We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.”