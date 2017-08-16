Rap Basement

Chris Brown Gives Graphic Details About Rihanna Beating (Video)
DMX Wants Out Of House Arrest
Lil Wayne In Tune We Trust (EP)
Twista Crook County (Album Stream)
DMX

DMX Wants Out Of House Arrest

Posted By on August 16, 2017

 

 

DMX is already getting tired of being on house arrest, and wants a judge to let him out to travel.

DMX‘s lawyer, Murray Richman, sent a letter to a NY federal judge Monday requesting that his client be allowed to travel for events he is booked for in Atlanta, Vegas, Philly, and L.A..

The judge denied the Atlanta request because the gig is days away, and all request to leave his house have to be sent in at least a week in advance.

According to TMZ, the rappers probation officer is not on board with the other request.

As for the other requests … X’s probation officers want the judge to turn thumbs-down, because they think it’ll interfere with his drug program. Murray tells TMZ … he’s negotiating to get X out for some of the upcoming dates, saying the guy’s got 15 kids to feed and needs to make a living.

