DMX Wants Out Of House Arrest

DMX is already getting tired of being on house arrest, and wants a judge to let him out to travel.

DMX‘s lawyer, Murray Richman, sent a letter to a NY federal judge Monday requesting that his client be allowed to travel for events he is booked for in Atlanta, Vegas, Philly, and L.A..

The judge denied the Atlanta request because the gig is days away, and all request to leave his house have to be sent in at least a week in advance.

According to TMZ, the rappers probation officer is not on board with the other request.