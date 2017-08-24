DMX Off House Arrest; Enters Rehab

DMX is reportedly off house arrest, but there are still strings attached.

According to reports, a judge granted X the ability to enter an inpatient treatment program for his substance abuse, and he will be allowed to leave his house without an ankle monitor.

The court docs, obtained by TMZ, say all of the other bail conditions still stand for the rapper while he’s out on bond.

He will still need permission to travel outside of New York.

The rappers attorney, Murray Richman, says X entered rehab because he can not control his drug use.