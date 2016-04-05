Dr. Dre Paid To Have Suge Knight Killed?

Sure Knight and his new lawyer, Thaddeus Culpepper, claim Dr. Dre paid someone to try and kill Suge? According to new legal docs, Culpepper claims the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. and Dre were involved in the 2014 shooting at 1 Oak, where Suge was shot 7 times during a VMA after party.
TMZ is reporting the following about the incident:
According to the docs, surveillance video clearly shows Deputy Henry Boyd letting the gunman inside the club, shortly before shots rang out.
The docs go on to allege the shooter confessed that Dr. Dre paid him and a friend $50k for the hit. The docs then claim the Sheriff’s dept. inexplicably released the shooter from custody.
Culpepper goes on to say he is privy to video shot at LAX which allegedly shows Deputy Boyd helping the gunman flee the country.
The docs claim Deputy Boyd was questioned by authorities about the shooting and subsequently resigned from the department.