Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
Project Pat Street God 4
Boosie Badazz Happy Thanksgiving & Merry Christmas
Dr Dre

Dr. Dre Paid To Have Suge Knight Killed?

Posted By on April 5, 2016

Apr 15, 2012 - Indio, California; USA - Rap Artist DR. DRE and SNOOP DOGG performs live as part of the 2012 Coachella Music & Arts Festival that is taking place at the Empire Polo Field. The three day festival will attract thousands of fans to see a variety of artist on five different stages. |

Sure Knight and his new lawyer, Thaddeus Culpepper, claim Dr. Dre paid someone to try and kill Suge? According to new legal docs, Culpepper claims the L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. and Dre were involved in the 2014 shooting at 1 Oak, where Suge was shot 7 times during a VMA after party.

TMZ is reporting the following about the incident:

According to the docs, surveillance video clearly shows Deputy Henry Boyd letting the gunman inside the club, shortly before shots rang out.

The docs go on to allege the shooter confessed that Dr. Dre paid him and a friend $50k for the hit. The docs then claim the Sheriff’s dept. inexplicably released the shooter from custody.

Culpepper goes on to say he is privy to video shot at LAX which allegedly shows Deputy Boyd helping the gunman flee the country. 

The docs claim Deputy Boyd was questioned by authorities about the shooting and subsequently resigned from the department.

Dr. Dre Handcuffed & Searched By Malibu Police (Video)
Apple Is Shutting Down Beats Music
  • ROYBOY

    The Tables R Turned Huh Suge???
    And looking you Straight Telling!!
    KARMA……BITCH!!! Hope Your Big Ass Rots In A Small Ass Cell.

    • Brock TL Signs

      Surprised another person uses this site

      • ROYBOY

        You Know It

Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
Kanye West Cancels 2017 Saint Pablo Tour Dates
Drake & Jennifer Lopez Dating?
Juelz Santana Santana Bandana
OG Maco ft. Doja Cat Monster
ft. Jeremih Bad Influence
Quavo ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Shad Da God 200,000
Russ Aint Nobody Takin My Baby
Too $hort ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih & French Montana Ain't My Girlfriend
Big Sean Moves
21-Savage-Metro-Boomin-ft-Future-X-Video
21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft Future "X" Video
Check Out This Yeezy Boost Inspired Cadillac Escalade
IAMSU-Boss-UP-Video
IAMSU! "Boss UP" Video
Troy Ave Shot In Head & Arm
Young Thug Arrested While Shopping In Atlanta
Meek Mill Lands $200K New Years Eve Show
