Drake

Jas Prince Goes After Birdman & Slim For Drake Profits

Posted By on April 17, 2017

 

Jas Prince is now going after Birdman to get the millions he is owed for his part in Drake’s Career.

According to a new lawsuit, Jas is going after Birdman and his brother Ronald “Slim” Williams for not paying up for the Drake deal they struck.

TMZ is reporting the following.

Quick backstory:  Jas discovered Drizzy, hooked him up with Aspire Music Group to manage him, and Cash Money to be his label. As a result, Drake’s Young Money contract calls for Jas and Aspire to get paid.

And that’s the problem … according to the suit, Birdman’s blowing off his contractual duty to pay Aspire Music one-third of his Drake profits. He also signed Drake to an exclusive deal in January 2013, but according to docs … that new contract breached Drake’s original one, and cheated Aspire out of $4 million.

Aspire filed the new lawsuit, but sources connected to the case tell us Jas is calling the shots … as he now owns a chunk of Aspire. He’d previously sued Cash Money, but we’re told Jas is going harder than ever now to get the money straight from Birdman.

