Jas Prince Goes After Birdman & Slim For Drake Profits

Jas Prince is now going after Birdman to get the millions he is owed for his part in Drake’s Career.
According to a new lawsuit, Jas is going after Birdman and his brother Ronald “Slim” Williams for not paying up for the Drake deal they struck.
TMZ is reporting the following.
Quick backstory: Jas discovered Drizzy, hooked him up with Aspire Music Group to manage him, and Cash Money to be his label. As a result, Drake’s Young Money contract calls for Jas and Aspire to get paid.
And that’s the problem … according to the suit, Birdman’s blowing off his contractual duty to pay Aspire Music one-third of his Drake profits. He also signed Drake to an exclusive deal in January 2013, but according to docs … that new contract breached Drake’s original one, and cheated Aspire out of $4 million.
Aspire filed the new lawsuit, but sources connected to the case tell us Jas is calling the shots … as he now owns a chunk of Aspire. He’d previously sued Cash Money, but we’re told Jas is going harder than ever now to get the money straight from Birdman.