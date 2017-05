Drake is set to host the first annual NBA Awards this June at Basketball;; City at Pier 36 in NYC.

According to a press release, former NBA players, celebrities, coaches and current stars will be in attendance June 26th. The award show will recognize players, teams, coaches and executives for all their achievements in the 2016-17 season.

The awards are normal announced throughout the playoffs, but the league has decided to give everyone one special day to be acknowledged.