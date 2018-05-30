Rap Basement

Drake

Drake’s Baby Mama Revealed As French Pornstar Sophie Brussaux

Posted By on May 30, 2018

Drake’s alleged baby mama has been revealed as French porn star, Sophie Brussaux.

Sophie had been flaunting her pregnancy journey on Instagram for months and even posted a photo of baby Adonis.

Drizzy was photographed in Amsterdam with Sophie back in January of 2017 days after the alleged conception.

TMZ reported back in May, 2017 that Brussaux claimed to have text messages between her and Drake that supports the claim he got her pregnant. The alleged convo read …

Drake: I want you to have an abortion.

Brussaux: I can’t kill my baby simply to indulge you sorry.

Drake: Indulge me? F*** you.

Brussaux: What?

Drake: You do know what you’re doing you think you’re going to get money.

 

Drake‘s team told TMZ the following about the situation.

Drake’s team, at the time, told us Sophie had a very “questionable background.” They said, “She has admitted to having multiple relationships. We understand she may have problems getting into the United States. She’s one of many women claiming he got them pregnant.”

The rep added, “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he does not believe, he would do the right thing by the child.”

