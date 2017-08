Drake decided to pay homage to one of his favorite artist and Young Money head, Lil Wayne, with a new tattoo.

Drizzy was spotted over the weekend at #HAW with a huge new tattoo of Lil Wayne‘s face on his left tricep.

The OVO head posted some pictures on his IG, where you can clearly see the new ink. It’s not clear when he got the new tattoo, but it’s the first time we have noticeably seen it.

Peep it below:

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT