Drake announced a new album and released a few new songs during his OVO Radio show over the weekend.

In once of the songs titled “Two Birds, One Stone” he ¬†took aim at Kid Cudi and made fun of his life-threatening depression.

During the song Drizzy calls out Cudi for being an angry guy who uses drugs to deal with his reality.

Cudi blasted Drake and Kanye just last month for not wanting to work with him, and then he checked in to rehab a few weeks later.

Listen to the diss below: