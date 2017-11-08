Drake Lands Netflix Deal?

Drake has struck a deal with Netflix.

According to Drake‘s official Instagram account, Top Boy, a cult classic from British television, is set to return to tv via the streaming service.

The U.K. publication The Guardian says, the show is “set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in north London.”

The series is being described as, “an unforgiving portrayal of gang culture – often disturbing, sometimes funny but always distinctively British.”

Drake and his business partner Future are teaming up with SpringHill Entertainment to executive produce the show.