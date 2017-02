Eminem hasn’t lost a single touch when it comes to speaking his mind on a track. On Big Sean‘s ‘No Favors‘, Marshall lets loose on President Trump, exclaiming:

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando/ Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a bitch/ I’ll make his whole brand go under.”

As usual, Twitter blew up about it, and has the internet torn:

Did Em deliver or nah? Big Sean ‘I Decided’ out now.