Eminem

Is Eminem Prepping A Drake Diss? Ebro Thinks So

Posted By on August 3, 2016

Ebro-drake-eminem-diss

Hot 97’s Ebro recently spoke about a conversation he had with Drake about Joe Budden… and a warning that Eminem could possibly be gearing up to release a Drizzy diss.

“We talked about Joe Budden,” Ebro says. “He was laughing.”

“I told Drake that I heard the rumor was Eminem was going to gear up to come after him,” he says. “He laughed. He was like, ‘That’s not gonna happen.’ He’s like, ‘He’d never do that. And if he did, I got something for him, too.’”

Check out a clip of Ebro breaking down his conversation:

 

