Eminem Goes After Donald Trump In BET Cypher (Video)

Eminem went after Donald Trump during the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards last night.
During one of the BET Cypher’s, Em blasted the president during his 5 minute freestyle and he held nothing back.
Some of the lyrics included,
-“Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for.”
-“I’m throwing that piece of s*** against the wall til it sticks.”
-And giving a big “F*** YOU” to any of the rapper’s fans who support 45.
-“We love our country and we love our military, but we f***** HATE TRUMP.”
Watch the freestyle below: