Eminem

Eminem Goes After Donald Trump In BET Cypher (Video)

Posted By on October 11, 2017

 

Eminem went after Donald Trump during the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards last night.

During one of the BET Cypher’s, Em blasted the president during his 5 minute freestyle and he held nothing back.

Some of the lyrics included,

-“Racism’s the only thing he’s fantastic for.”

-“I’m throwing that piece of s*** against the wall til it sticks.”

-And giving a big “F*** YOU” to any of the rapper’s fans who support 45.

-“We love our country and we love our military, but we f***** HATE TRUMP.”

Watch the freestyle below:

  • Sandro Suzart

    well i have emotinal contemporary songs at One Drive that,the music,lies to sandro_suzart@hotmail.com pass:2pacisalive

  • I am going to Detroit to the Monster Tour! 😀

  • April

    That is so stupid people trash talk about other people’s songs all the time but this nigga what’s 8 million cause em said his songs name hey well maybe he helped people to find your song and listen to it cause nobody would have listened to it if em wouldn’t have methioned it

  • FukBoi

    Nobody knows these fools trashing em’s verse so it don’t mean shit. Your followers, re-tweet count and opinions are trash

