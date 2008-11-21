Rap Basement

Eminem

Eminem Captured By M&Ms

Posted By on November 21, 2008

    Ripley's Believe It Or Not! has acquired a portrait of Eminem made entirely out of M&M's candy. The portrait, made out of more than 1,000 individual peices, was made by Florida resident Enrique Ramos who used over 8 pounds of chocolate to capture Marshall Mathers in a 40"x30" piece. “Our customers have a pretty good eye for art. They won’t be disappointed by Eminem in M&M’s,” Tim O’Brien, VP of Communications for Ripley’s Believe It or Not! said, “This thing looks good enough to eat.” The Eminem, M&M, portrait will hang along side other weird art pieces like the picture of Princess Diana made from lint and a shot of Micheal Jackson made from gumballs.

    In related news, Eminem recently told Carson Daily on the finale of MTV's "TRL" that his new album "Relapse" would be hitting stores early next year.


