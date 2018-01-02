Rap Basement

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Son Hospitlized For Pneumonia
Remy Ma Is Pregnant?
Fabolous & Jadakiss Friday On Elm Street
Eminem REVIVAL (Album Stream)
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Son Hospitlized For Pneumonia

Posted By on January 2, 2018

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, was hospitalized last week for pneumonia.

According to TMZ, the 2-year-old was taken to an L.A. hospital Thursday with pneumonia, and both Kim and Ye were by his side the whole time.

The reports claim Saint was later released on Saturday, and has been home doing much better.

Kim took to social media to thank all the doctors and nurses who helped out baby Saint.

