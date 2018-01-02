Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Son Hospitlized For Pneumonia

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, was hospitalized last week for pneumonia.

According to TMZ, the 2-year-old was taken to an L.A. hospital Thursday with pneumonia, and both Kim and Ye were by his side the whole time.

The reports claim Saint was later released on Saturday, and has been home doing much better.

Kim took to social media to thank all the doctors and nurses who helped out baby Saint.

My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. pic.twitter.com/XfQZ5btWap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018