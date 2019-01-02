Rap Basement

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Having Another Baby?

Posted By on January 2, 2019

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child?

According to Us Weekly, the couple are set to welcome a boy via surrogate in “very early May.”

Back in August, sources claimed the West family would be “ecstatic” to add on to their family.

“Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family,” the source said at the time. “Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children.”

 

That same source also said, although the couple enjoyed their previous surrogacy with Chicago, they were definitely open to trying new methods.

“Kim and Kanye had a positive surrogacy experience with Chicago and have talked about that as the plan for the next child,” the source said. “If that unfortunately doesn’t pan out, the couple has talked about possibly going through the adoption process. Kim and Kanye know that whatever is meant to be, will be.”

 

