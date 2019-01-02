Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Having Another Baby?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child?

According to Us Weekly, the couple are set to welcome a boy via surrogate in “very early May.”

Back in August, sources claimed the West family would be “ecstatic” to add on to their family.

“Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family,” the source said at the time. “Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children.”

That same source also said, although the couple enjoyed their previous surrogacy with Chicago, they were definitely open to trying new methods.