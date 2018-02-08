Cardi B Threatened By Gang Members; Security Boosted For NBA All-Star Weekend

Cards B was threatened by gang members over a social media post and it has L.A. nightclubs preparing for the worst during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The threats came earlier this week after she posted a photo on social media of her in a blue fur coat with the word “flue” instead of blue.

The new feud is causing a lot of stress for the L.A. nightclubs security where she is set to appear for NBA All-Star Weekend.

According to TMZ, Cardi has an exclusive deal to host 3 clubs next weekend, and sources say the security is preparing for the worst.

We’re told the clubs — Murano, Penthouse and Ace of Diamonds — are tripling the number of armed security guards they’d normally hire. They’ve also put off-duty cops on the payroll, who’ll be in uniform at the clubs.

The sources also claim the events will go on no matter what.

Our sources say club management held an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss how to handle the crisis. Canceling was never an option — we’re told Cardi’s getting around $250k for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday night gigs, and her team hasn’t made a peep about pulling out.