Quavo Is Wanted By NYPD

Quavo is wanted by the NYPD for beating up a jeweler.

The incident reportedly went down at a NY nightclub when Eric The Jeweler allegedly tried to collect on Offset‘s $10k bill. According to sources Quavo and another man beat up the jeweler and stole his $30K chain.

TMZ reports that NYPD detectives claim to have enough evidence against the rapper to arrest him. There hasn’t been a warrant issued yet, but they claim it’s only a matter of time.

Quavo‘s attorney, says his client is innocent and, “hopes for the sake of the NYPD and the Manhattan DA’s office, they don’t embarrass themselves by hooking his client up and prosecuting him.”