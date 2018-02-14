Is Cardi B Pregnant?

Cardi B’s team claimed she was pregnant during Super Bowl weekend.

According to TMZ, during one of Cardi’s Super Bowl weekend performances one of her team member told a venue staffer that the rapper was 3 to 4 months pregnant.

“Our sources say after Cardi performed, a venue staffer asked her team if they could escort her back to her VIP room, where alcohol was flowing. One of Cardi’s reps then said she didn’t want to be in a “party atmosphere” and preferred to stay in the area by the stage and drink Fiji water. The rep then told the staffer Cardi was 3 to 4 months pregnant.”

Despite the report, Cardi has repeatedly denied being pregnant.

