Trey Songz Hit Woman In The Face During All-Star Weekend?

Posted By on February 21, 2018

 

Trey Songz allegedly hit a woman in the face at a party during NBA All-Star weekend.

According to TMZ, police say a woman filed a police report claiming Songz hit her in the face Saturday night during a Hollywood Hills party.

The woman claims Trey got mad because she was talking to another man, and he struck her in the face during an argument. She reportedly left the party to go to the hospital, and spoke with police shortly after that.

The case is being reviewed by the L.A. City Attorney to determine if the singer will be charged.

