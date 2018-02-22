Kodak Black Gets 3 Charges Dropped From Home Raid; Still Locked Up

Kodak Black had 3 criminal charges dropped by the State of Florida.

According to TMZ, The State of Florida dropped the rappers possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent, grand theft of a firearm, and child neglect.

The charges all stem from a January raid at the rappers home in Florida. The raid occurred after police were notified of a IG Live video, which showed several guys with guns and drugs while Kodak’s little son was walking around the room .

Kodak’s still facing other charges, including marijuana possession and an additional weapons possession charge. He’s still in jail for a probation violation.

