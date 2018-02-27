NBA Youngboy Facing Felony Kidnapping And Aggravated Assault Charges

NBA Youngboy was just ordered to stay in jail without bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Young boy was arrested Saturday night in Tallahassee, Florida on a kidnapping warrant related to the attack.

The rapper was transferred to the Ware County Jail in Georgia, where he faced the judge.

Police say the hotel surveillance footage shows the rapper body slamming her and then dragging her against her will back in to his room.

NBA is facing felony kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Janis claims they were both playing around, but the judge is calling BS,