Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Migos Being Sued For Inciting Riot?
821
1
Rick Ross Rushed To Hospital; Allegedly On Life Support?
3997
5
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Migos  Culture II (Album Stream)
3626
13
Lil Wayne Dedication 6: Reloaded
3057
9
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NBA Youngboy Facing Felony Kidnapping And Aggravated Assault Charges

Posted By on February 27, 2018

NBA Youngboy was just ordered to stay in jail without bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Young boy was arrested Saturday night in Tallahassee, Florida on a kidnapping warrant related to the attack.

The rapper was transferred to the Ware County Jail in Georgia, where he faced the judge.

Police say  the hotel surveillance footage shows the rapper body slamming her and then dragging her against her will back in to his room.

NBA is facing felony kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Janis claims they were both playing around, but the judge is calling BS,

 

 

Latest Featured

Migos Being Sued For Inciting Riot?
821 525 62
1
Rick Ross Rushed To Hospital; Allegedly On Life Support?
3997 525 302
5

Recent Stories

Migos Being Sued For Inciting Riot?
821
1
Rick Ross Rushed To Hospital; Allegedly On Life Support?
3997
5
NBA Youngboy Facing Felony Kidnapping And Aggravated Assault Charges
4990
6
Kodak Black Gets 3 Charges Dropped From Home Raid; Still Locked Up
6009
10
Trey Songz Hit Woman In The Face During All-Star Weekend?
5043
9
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Skies ft. Rich The Kid Creeping
874
0
Bun B ft. Slim Thug & Lil Keke Knowhatimsayin
529
0
Taylor Bennett Minimum Wage
238
0
Sade Flower Of The Universe
529
0
Anderson .Paak 'Til It's Over
304
0
T-Pain Bartier Cardi (Remix)
450
1
Tech N9ne ft. Swisher Sleep Fresh Out!
1006
3
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tekashi 6ix9ine “BILLY” Video
251
0
Rich The Kid “Plug Walk” Video
185
0
Yelawolf Feat. Kid Rock “Get Mine” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Migos Being Sued For Inciting Riot?
Rick Ross Rushed To Hospital; Allegedly On Life Support?
NBA Youngboy Facing Felony Kidnapping And Aggravated Assault Charges